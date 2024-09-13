Plain White T’s come to Austin

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a big night in Austin tonight as the Plain White T’s, known for their hit “Hey there Delilah” are played a free concert tonight.

It was right outside the Spam Museum. The show was put on by Hormel and concert goers told us it was a great chance to come together, celebrate music, and the community.

“I grew up with these guys playing and I’m just out seeing the bands,” Brian Opsahl.

Other bands that played tonight included Austin native Martin Zellar and the Hardaway’s, and Los Rebeldes.