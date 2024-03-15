Pizza pie at Pi Pizza for Pi Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday , a Rochester pizzeria celebrated Pi Day the best way they know how, with a delicious wood-fired pizza pie.

For more than a decade, Pi Wood-Fired Pizza has used March 14 as more than just a way to bring customers in the door, but to give back to those they serve.

As of Thursday night, with every margherita pizza ordered Pi Pizza donated nearly 1,600 food items to 125 live and the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

“It’s a really fun pizza for everybody and it is our fan-favorite, and that’s why we picked the margherita pizza to go with Pi Day,” said Linda Black, the owner of Pi Pizza.

Everyone who brought in a donation received the shop’s margherita pizza for just $3.14.