By KAALTV

Pitbull, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Iowa State Fair

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa State Fair has announced two more grandstand acts that you can catch this August.

Pitbull will be at the fair on Sunday, August 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the Grammy Award winning rapper begin at $59.

If you prefer classic rock, you can also catch Lynyrd Skynyrd on Monday, August 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54.

Tickets for both acts go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m.