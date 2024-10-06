Pink patches on sale for breast cancer awareness

By KAALTV

Goodhue County Sheriff’s raising breast cancer awareness

(ABC 6 News) – Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is selling specialized patches to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The pink patches are selling for $10 each.

They can be purchased at the Law Enforcement Center in Red Wing, or by mailing in a request to the Goodhue County ADC.

All proceeds will go to Pay It Forward in Red Wing.