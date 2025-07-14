Pine Island to introduce first Classic Motor Show in July

(ABC 6 News) — It’s almost time to go back in history and experience the golden age of motoring as Pine Island is set to host its first Classic Motor Show later this month.

The show will take place on Sunday, July 27 on South Main Street between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW.

The city says the Classic Motor Show will be a celebration of timeless style, engineering excellence, and community spirit.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event is free to the public.

For more information or to RSVP your vehicle for the show, email piareachamber@gmail.com or call 507-356-8233.