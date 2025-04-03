Pine Island superintendent resigns

(ABC 6 News) – Another superintendent is adding their name to the list of district leaders leaving their post in Southeastern Minnesota.

According to the Pine Island School Board’s website, the district is holding a special meeting on Thursday and the agenda includes the resignation of the current superintendent Tonya Constantine, who took the job less than a year ago.

The agenda also lists a job description and a timeline for the search for Constantine’s predecessor.

It comes as there seems to be a growing exodus from Southeastern Minnesota schools, as numerous superintendent positions have been vacated in the past year.

ABC 6 reached out to Constantine, and are still awaiting a response.