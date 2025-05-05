Pine Island school board to hold special meeting to find next superintendent

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island school board is holding a special meeting on Monday to interview candidates for its superintendent role.

It comes after the previous superintendent, Tonya Constantine, resigned in April to start a new job.

There are six candidates who have stepped up to fill the position: Doug Van Zyl, Dr. Anthony Vandal, Barry Schmidt, Michelle Mortensen, Theodore Ihns, and Craig Schlichting.

Three of them will be interviewed at Monday night’s meeting, with the other three being interviewed at another special meeting on Thursday, May 8th. The school board will then select which candidates to bring back for a second round of interviews.