Pine Island opens Borrow-A-Bike building as warming center

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Pine Island is announcing it will open the Borrow-A-Bike building as a warming center over the weekend.

The center will be open for people looking to get out of the cold from 1-8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the city said on their Facebook page.

The city also said rental skates will not be available this weekend, but add they are coming soon.