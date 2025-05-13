Pine Island names new superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — At a special school board meeting on Monday, the Pine Island school board voted unanimously to offer the superintendent position to Barry Schmidt.

The decision comes after current superintendent Tonya Constantine resigned back in April to take a different job offer.

Schmidt is expected to begin his role as superintendent on July 1, pending the finalization of his contract.

“The Board is confident that Barry Schmidt is the right person to lead our district forward,” said Rob Warneke, President of the Board of Education, via a press release. “His vision for student success, commitment to collaboration, and proven leadership make him an excellent fit for our schools and community.”

Schmidt currently serves as the superintendent of Jackson County Central Schools.