Pine Island man charged with sharing child pornography to Reddit

(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island man appeared in Olmsted County Court on four child pornography charges.

Randy Hans Hoberg faces one charge of disseminating child pornography–minor under 14 and three charges of possessing child pornography–minor under 14.

According to court documents, 67-year-old Hoberg was the subject of multiple December 2023 cyber tips about Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) or child pornography involving children ages 0-7 uploaded to Reddit.

According to court documents, Hoberg allegedly told deputies he had used Reddit to send and receive sexual images and videos of young children, and estimated that law enforcement would find between 500 and 1,000 files on his phone.

Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace released Hoberg on $0 bail with conditions and ordered him not to have unsupervised contact with children, or access the internet without approval.