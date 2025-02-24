Pine Island man charged with arson in Rochester Home Depot fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Pine Island man is facing charges after authorities say he started a fire inside the Rochester Home Depot last May.

John Michael Thomforde, 37, is now charged with 1st-degree arson.

According to court documents, witnesses reported seeing a man was acting suspiciously at the time of the fire.

Police say he matches both witness descriptions and surveillance video.

Thomforde initially denied any involvement but later told RPD he hears voices and was using drugs at the time, so it is possible, he says, that he set it.

Thomforde next appears in court in June.