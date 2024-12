(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department is preparing for the Holiday Light Parade on Sunday evening.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. It was rescheduled to Sunday due to the inclement weather.

The parade route will go by Pine Island Nursing Home & Assisted Living, Trailer Court & northwest Pine Island, past Dollar General to the northeast side of town, then to southwest Pine Island and finish on the southeast side.