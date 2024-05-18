Pine Island Fire Department leads funeral procession for retired chief

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, the Pine Island Fire Department lead the funeral procession for retired Chief John M. Archer.

Funeral services started at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. Services included a firefighter eulogy, the firefighter prayer, and a bell salute before mass.

The procession proceeded from the church to the Pine Island Cemetery. Archer was transported inside Engine 41, and old white 1941 firetruck.

The family of the deceased was escorted by the Pine Island Honor Guard.

Archer served as a firefighter for 25 years.