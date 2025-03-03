Pine Island Fire Department dispatched to grass fire on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the 9500 block of 115th Street NW for a grass/brush fire.

According to PIFD, crews found the fire burning southbound across a field and moving quickly. Fire crews used high pressure hose lines off the engine, brush trcuk, and UTV to put out the fire.

PIFD says conditions were very dry at the time of the fire with winds reaching 18-20 miles per hour.

It was found that the property owner was burning garbage when winds blew embers into the nearby grass, starting the field on fire. The homeowner attempted to stop the fire with a garden hose, but the flames were moving too quickly.

Crews cleared the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

PIFD is reminding the public that with the lack of moisture in the area and the potential for high winds, weather conditions are making a high-risk fire environment.