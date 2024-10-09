Pilot of Minnesota DNR contracted plane rescued by witnesses after crash into Cass County lake

(KSTP) – An investigation is underway after an aircraft contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources crashed into a rural Remer lake on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the pilot with minor injuries.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was called in just after 2 p.m., with witnesses saying the plane had entered the southern end of Inguadona Lake in Trelipe Township.

The pilot, identified as a 56-year-old Texas man, was rescued by witnesses to the crash. Authorities add he was treated at the scene for his injuries, and didn’t need any further assistance.

As of this publishing, crews are still working to retrieve the aircraft and its components.

The Sheriff’s Office says so far, the investigation shows the plane is a fire suppression aircraft, and it was working on a proficiency flight when the crash happened. Authorities add those flights are done routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month.

Multiple agencies are working on the investigation, including the Minnesota DNR, the FAA, and the NTSB.

Credit: Vern Wagner