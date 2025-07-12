Picklers take over Mason City for River City Pickleball Classic

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Day one of the River City Pickleball Tournament Classic kicked off on Friday, and no amount of weather could stop those from all around the nation in taking part.

300 players from six different states and Mexico have headed to the River City, making it the biggest tournament ever.

“We’re all trying to help each other grow the sport because one thing pickleball is about, it’s about community,” said Jeff Kaplan of Cedar Falls.

The rain may have delayed early games on Friday, but people came out anyway.

“You just go open, you find a good game, you find your friends, you find new people to play with. It’s very inclusive. Everybody can play,” said Yvonne Van De Camp of Cedar Falls.

It’s that very reason picklers say they’re always ready to go again.

“It will take you two, three, maybe even four years to become a really competent tennis player. In three months, you can be playing pickleball and playing in tournaments, even if you haven’t ever picked a pickleball paddle before,” said Kaplan.

And the tournament in Mason City has become a must attend event as it continues to grow bigger year after year.

“Each year it’s gotten bigger and bigger. Our reputation is a tournament that runs really smoothly, our location is great, it’s a great facility. So it’s taken a long time to get there, but it’s really a great feeling,” said Mandi Pralle, the president of the Mason City Pickleball Club.

It’s not just giving players a boost, though. It’s also a boom for the city itself.

“The past five or six years, the Mason City Pickleball Classic has won the tourism award with Mason City because of the amount of of people we’re bringing in that weekend from all over,” Pralle said.

While pickleball in Mason City has come a long way, the serves are only going to keep coming. The tournament will run throughout the weekend.