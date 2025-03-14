Pi Wood-Fired Pizza holds fundraiser for Pi Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Pi Wood-Fired Pizza in Rochester is holding a special fundraiser on Friday for Pi Day.

People can stop by any time before 9 p.m. with a canned or dry good and purchase a margherita pizza for only $3.14 plus tax.

All donations will be split between the Ronald McDonald House and 125 Live.

“It’s something that helps our community and we’re able to provide a bunch of food that obviously all of our guests bring in and then we can then share with the community,” said Corey Schaefer, the manager of Pi Wood-Fired Pizza.

The restaurant says they had a line out the door when they opened for lunch Friday morning and hope to keep the momentum going through dinner.