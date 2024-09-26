PHOTOS: Stuff the Resource Room drive

(ABC 6 News) – Here are some photos of the ‘Stuff the Resource Room’ drive happening at United Way of Olmsted County on Thursday.

For more info on what can be donated and where to go to donate items, click here.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund talks with Jerome Ferson, President of United Way of Olmsted County.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund chats with Sweta Patel, Community School Site Coordinator for Rochester Alternative Learning Center.