Phone scams target senior citizens

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office (CGCSO) wants the public to be aware of a recent increase in scams targeting senior citizens occurring in North Iowa and around the state.

(ABC 6 News) — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) wants the public to be aware of a recent increase in scams targeting senior citizens occurring in North Iowa and around the state.

RELATED: Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent increase in scams

According to a press release from CGCSO, there have been reports where seniors have been contacted by phone by a person stating a relative has been arrested and needs to be released from jail. The victims have provided cash to a person that arrives at the victim’s home acting as a courier.

Known as “grandparent scams,” the targets are normally elderly.

“Our intent was to make sure that we reaffirm with the public that this type of scam was occurring,” said Chief Deputy David Hepperley. “We wanted to make sure that they were just being vigilant and knew the information, so they didn’t fall prey to this type of scam.”

Recent cases reported to law enforcement have identified a suspect as a well-dressed black male who was driving a black or dark colored four-door SUV, possibly having Minnesota license plates. Victims also reported that the male suspect may have been accompanied by an unknown female.

“What you should do is hang up,” said Hepperley, “…and then report this information that you received, any pertinent information, such as phone numbers that may come up in your caller I.D. and report those to your local law enforcement agency. ”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, employing the following tips may help protect you from similar phone scams:

There is no prize: The caller might say you were “selected” for an offer or that you’ve won a lottery. But if you have to pay to get the prize, it’s not a prize.

You won’t be arrested: Scammers might pretend to be law enforcement or a federal agency. They might say you’ll be arrested, fined, or deported if you don’t pay taxes or some other debt right away. The goal is to scare you into paying. But real law enforcement and federal agencies won’t call and threaten you.

You don’t need to decide now: Most honest businesses will give you time to think their offer over and get written information about it before you commit. Take your time. Don’t get pressured into making a decision on the spot.

Only scammers demand you pay certain ways: Scammers will often insist you pay in a way that makes it hard to get your money back — by wire transfer , gift card, cryptocurrency, or payment app. Anyone who insists that you can only pay that way is a scammer.

Government agencies won’t call to confirm your sensitive information: No government agency is going to call you out of the blue and ask for sensitive information like your Social Security number. They’re lying if they say they’re with a government agency you know, like the Social Security Administration or IRS.