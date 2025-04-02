Phase One construction continues at Silver Lake Park in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Rochester Parks & Recreation announced that the first phase of the Silver Lake Park improvement project is set to continue this week.

Fencing will be going up around the park and aquatics area for safety purposes during construction.

According to Rochester Parks & Recreation, key projects during the first phase of construction will include a modernized aquatics area, an upgraded playground, an indigenous gathering area, an expanded skate park, a new basketball court, and renovated park shelters.

The approximately $9.7 million price tag for the improvements is primarily funded through the 2020 Park Referendum, Rochester City Council allocations, and various grants.

“Silver Lake Park is an important space for the community and these improvements will enhance recreation opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Park Planner Jeff Feece via a press release. “We appreciate the patience from residents as construction continues and we look forward to unveiling these exciting updates.”

Rochester Parks & Recreation says sidewalk access will be restricted during various points of the project, but vehicle traffic should not be impacted.

