Petsmart Play Santa for Paws and Claws

(ABC 6 News) – PetSmart wanted to make sure the furry friends at Paws and Claws had their own holiday gifts.

Rescue dogs had the chance to choose their perfect Christmas present for themselves, thanks to donations from the pets supply store.

If you would like to spread some Christmas joy Paw and Claws will be accepting donations for bully sticks, canned dog and cat food, hot dogs, gift cards and more. A full list can be found below.