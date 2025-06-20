Petition begs Mayo Clinic not to close Express Care at Austin, Albert Lea Hy-Vee stores

(ABC 6 News) – Concerned community members started a petition to keep Mayo Clinic Express care locations open in Austin and Albert Lea.

According to the petition, Mayo announced that the urgent care clinics will be closed when the nonprofit hospital’s contract with Hy-Vee grocery stores ends in July.

Current patients in Austin and Albert Lea say they were notified through their patient portals June 20.

Mayo Clinic has not responded to ABC 6 News’ questions about the potential closures of the urgent care locations.

ABC 6 News will update this article when Mayo answers about the plans to close the clinics, as well as how they planned to inform the communities that rely on them.

The petition is available on Change.org, and reads as follows:

In Austin and Albert Lea, Minnesota, the Mayo Clinic’s decision to close its Express Care clinics located in Hy-Vee stores has created a significant concern for the community. These clinics have long been a crucial resource, providing convenient and immediate access to care for everyday health issues such as colds, flu, infections, rashes, and minor injuries.

For many residents, these Express Care clinics offer a lifesaving service, not necessarily for life-threatening conditions, but for urgent medical needs that simply cannot wait. Patients can walk in without an appointment, receive fast treatment, and return to their day with minimal disruption—something the main clinics often cannot provide due to longer waiting times and less flexible schedules.

The decision to roll the Express Care staff into the main clinics would significantly impact the community. Fewer immediately accessible locations could mean longer wait times, not just for those seeking minor care but also for patients at the main clinics. This change could overload an already busy healthcare system and leave some community members unable to access the care they need promptly.

The Express Care clinics are an asset to Austin and Albert Lea. They provide a bridge in medical care that serves an essential role in healthcare accessibility, allowing families to address medical issues quickly and efficiently.

We urge the Mayo Clinic to reconsider this decision. Retaining the Express Care clinics within Hy-Vee ensures that our communities maintain access to the immediate medical attention they need. The people of Austin and Albert Lea deserve continuity in their healthcare services.

Please sign this petition to show your support for keeping these vital clinics open. Your voice can help preserve the accessible healthcare options our communities rely on daily. Together, we can make a difference and safeguard the health services in Austin and Albert Lea, MN.