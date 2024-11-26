Pet safety tips for cold weather

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – With dropping temperatures across the area we certainly are needing to bundle up in more layers, but it’s not just us that needs to bundle up when we head outside, but it’s our pets who need some extra protection too.

Cassie Scheevel and her fox red labrador, Sky, love visiting the dog park, as do many other dogs across the Rochester area

When the weather gets cold, Cassie says sky isn’t a fan of jackets, but she tries to make sure sky’s paws get some extra protection.

“We don’t have one yet, umm she is not very good with wearing harnesses, but like you’ll see her friend she is playing with has a cute little coat, umm we do have some umm little footy mittens that we will put on her” says Cassie.

Abby from central bark in Rochester also dresses her dog Mabelene in winter clothing to keep the shivers away.

“First thing that we always do is put on a sweater, she has a variety of colors, and you can really have fun with it, so I always make sure to have her in a sweater.” says Abby.

When it comes to pets in the winter weather, both Abby and Cassie emphasize the importance of understanding that dogs get cold too

“As soon as I start to get really cold, I kind of use that as my cue that she could be also getting really cold, just like in the summertime if the if the ground is hot to you as a human, it’s probably hot to the dogs.”

But it isn’t just the cold to watch out for…it’s also the salt on roads and sidewalks.

“When they do come inside make sure to have a wet wipe or a washcloth handy with nice warm water, to just really get into their paws and wash any chemicals that might be in there” says Abby.

After all, pets like sky and Mabelene are family.

“Treat them as you would treat yourself like if you don’t want to be outside, they might not want to be outside as long either.” says Cassie

With these cold temperatures our pets are still energetic and are going to need to get out and socialize, with that said, there are plenty of places around Rochester such as the dog park I am at here now or places like central bark in town that are pawsitively happy to have your pets there to do a little bit of burning off some energy and socializing. from Rochester, Aidan Cera, ABC 6 news.