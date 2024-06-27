Pet of the Week: Bond & Glenn

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Bond and Glenn!

Bond is the Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS) Pet of the Week!

If you are looking for a quiet, senior fella, Bond is your boy!

He is an 8-year-old mixed breed.

Bond came to the shelter when he was in need of an urgent new placement. Bond’s time was running out and PCHS was able to fit him in with minutes to spare! Bond is overall a calmer old boy but the shelter life is making me a little nervous.

PCHS hopes his time at the shelter is short and he can live in a home again! When Bond was just a pup he was a part of a program where an inmate raised him for about six weeks.

Bond has travelled around a lot in my time since then, and so far has not met a person he didn’t like! He rides great in the car, loves kids, and enjoys lounging on comfy dog beds.

He has been dog-selective in the past and has done well with some and not well with other dogs. He would do well as an only pet or with a family that can provide an environment where proper meet and greets between Bond and the resident dog can occur. If it sounds like Bond could be a perfect match for you, apply today! It is not recommended Bond goes to a home with cats or small dogs. Adoption fee is $300 + $30 microchip fee + tax.

Glenn is the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS) Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Glenn and his siblings were an owner surrender in February 2024.

Glenn is a very friendly guy and is now neutered. He is current on his shots and dewormings. He has also tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV.

MCHS is looking for a strictly indoor only home for Glenn, because he has always been an indoor cat. A pet carrier is required at the time of adoption and you must be 21 to adopt from MCHS.

To meet Glenn or any of MCHS’ cats, go to mchs.rescuegroups.org and complete and submit the online application. MCHS will review and get in touch to set up a meeting time.