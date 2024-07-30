Person transported to MercyOne after being pulled from Northwood Swimming Pool

(ABC 6 News) — According to Northwood Fire & EMS, a unit was dispatched at approximately 1:22 PM on Monday to respond to a person that had been pulled from the Northwood Swimming Pool.

Upon EMS arrival, lifeguards had removed the patient from water and the patient was transported by a Northwood ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa.

The patient’s condition is currently unknown. Assisting on scene was the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.