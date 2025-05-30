Person rescued from submerged vehicle in Lake Pepin

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a person was rescued from a car that had gone into Lake Pepin near Lake City.

According to the Lake City Police Department, at around 5:44 p.m. on Thursday, Lake City emergency responders were dispatched to Roschen Park after receiving reports that a vehicle had entered the lake.

A Lake City police officer and several firefighters entered the water to reach the person inside the submerged vehicle.

The person was successfully removed from the car and transferred to a Lake City Fire Department rescue boat and was brought safely to shore.

The person was transported to a local hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to LCPD, witness accounts suggest the incident may have been the result of a deliberate act by the driver. There was no one else inside the vehicle when it entered the lake.

LCPD and LCFD were assisted by the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and the Goodhue County Dive/Rescue Team at the scene.