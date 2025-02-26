Person rescued from grain bin in Claremont

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday morning, Claremont Emergency Services and Dodge County Emergency Management responded to a call of a person trapped in a grain bin.

According to Claremont EMS, the two services were able to rescue the trapped person within about an hour.

The victim was then transported to Rochester for treatment.

Claremont EMS says both services have “rescue tubes” that are relatively new to the area, and they were used to help rescue the trapped person.