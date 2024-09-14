Perry School Recovery Fund distributes money 9 months after deadly shooting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Nine months after the deadly shooting in Perry, Iowa, victims of the tragedy are finally receiving funds donated by the community.

$160,000 in donations is being distributed to the victims, and all 20 who applied are given a portion of that money.

The board overseeing the distribution of the recovery funds says it is an acknowledgement of their trauma and the people of Perry who care about them.