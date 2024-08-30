Peregrine falcons continue thriving on Mayo Clinic buildings in Rochester

Falcon Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Peregrine falcons have been nesting on top of Mayo Clinic buildings in Rochester since 1987, when the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program began.

Jackie Fallon from the program brings a falcon in studio to chat with Carly Berglund about the history of peregrine falcons in Rochester.

She also previews “Peregrine Falcons LIVE!”, an event happening at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Rochester Public Library.