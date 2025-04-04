Peregrine falcons at Mayo Clinic have first clutch of eggs for 2025

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Peregrine falcons have been nesting on top of Mayo Clinic buildings in Rochester since 1987, when the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program began.

Jackie Fallon from the program joined Axel Gumbel in the ABC 6 News studio for Falcon Friday to provide an update on the falcons, including the program celebrated the first clutch of eggs for the 2025 season.