People’s Energy Co-Op reports scam aimed at customers

(ABC 6 News) – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) customers may be targeted by phone scammers, according to the Oronoco Utility company.

According to PEC, a member received a phone call May 13 from a scammer claiming to be from the co-op, threatening to disconnect the member if they didn’t receive payments immediately.

The scammer sent the member a barcode, which allowed the member to send $1,500 to the scammer over text.

After the scammer called back and said the payment didn’t go through and the member needed to pay again, the member called PEC’s contact line and realized they had been scammed.

People’s Energy Cooperative’s payment line is (844) 965-1335. Anyone who receives a message from someone claiming to be from the co-op should call that number — not the number the person asking for payment uses — to check their account status.

Members can also check their payment statuses over SmartHub.

PEC also reminded members that PEC staff will never request payment or bank information over the phone, they will not disconnect service without plenty of prior notice, and they do not use barcodes to accept payments.