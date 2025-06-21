People connected to family involved in Albert Lea shooting say justice system failed

This evening brings updates on a tragic incident that occurred last week outside Albert Lee, where a domestic disturbance turned fatal. The altercation was reported on a rural Freeborn County property, leading law enforcement to pursue 44-year-old Nathaniel Bailey after he fled the scene. Following a high-speed chase that ended back at the original location, an exchange of gunfire resulted in Bailey's death, while his 66-year-old mother, Brenda Kraus, was found deceased inside the home. Sources connected with both Bailey and Kraus expressed their grief, stating that both the mental health and justice systems failed Nathaniel. According to two individuals who chose to speak anonymously, Bailey sought help for his alcohol addiction but failed to complete treatment. Local officials' repeated interventions did not prevent the tragic outcome. Both individuals remembered Brenda Kraus as a joyful person who lightened the lives of those around her. They emphasized a pressing need for the community to approach these situations with compassion. For those wishing to support the families affected, a GoFundMe link is available on KALTV.com.

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement was called to a home in rural Albert Lea on June 10 to respond to a report of domestic disturbance.

An exchange of gunfire between 44-year-old Nathaniel Bailey and law enforcement officials left Bailey dead. Upon searching the property law enforcement was dispatched to, they found Bailey’s mother, 66-year-old Brenda Krause dead inside.

The tight-knit community felt a mix of emotions days after the shooting occurred.

But those close to the family spoke to ABC 6 news on the condition of anonymity. ABC 6 confirmed their identities.

The two people agreed the justice and mental health system failed Bailey.

According to the people ABC 6 spoke with, Bailey sought help several times reaching out to those close to him and even sought alcohol addiction treatment once at Mayo Clinic’s Fountain Center in Albert Lea.

“Didn’t even make it past 72 hours, 48 hours of detox and he checked himself out,” anonymous 1 said.

With no help and an extensive criminal record both agreed local officials could have protected him from hurting himself and other, like his mother, Krause.

“Every single time they’d pick him up, lock him up, they’d hold him for a little bit, he’d have court and they’d let him go,” anonymous 2 said.

The two people are left with only memories of Krause who they say was a shining light in their lives.

“She was just the biggest goofball all the time trying to put a smile on everybody’s face,” anonymous 2 said.

They both said that while Bailey struggled, he had his moments of kindness.

“There were moments where he was a good person, far and few, but there were moments,” anonymous 1 said.

The people ABC 6 spoke with have asked the community to please be respectful of each other.

To support the family impacted by the tragedy there is a GoFundMe page accepting donations.