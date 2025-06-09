UPDATE: Cannon Falls police complete search of Cannon Valley Trail

(ABC 6 News) – Cannon Falls police say their search of the area of Cannon Valley Trail is complete, following a previous warning for the public to stay out of the area.

As of 8:40 p.m., CFPD updated its Facebook post, saying initial reports were of an individual in the area that was possible unresponsive.

CFPD requested the assistance from State Patrol Helicopter and Goodhue County with their drone team and Dakota County to check the area. Teams checked the area on foot and were unavailable to locate any victims.

The police department thanks the public for keeping clear of the area to allow them to conduct a thorough search.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cannon Falls police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Cannon Valley Trail east of town near Archie Swenson softballs fields and Public Works area as they conduct an investigation.

CFPD posted the warning to its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

ABC 6 reached out to CFPD for more details on what type of incident is being investigated, but dispatch would not confirm any details.

The Police Chief is expected to release more information on the incident soon.

This is a developing story.