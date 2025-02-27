Pending home sales drop to lowest level since 2001

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Despite dropping mortgage rates, the National Association of Realtors says pending home sales dropped more than 4.5% from December to January.

Sales are now at the lowest level since realtors started tracking them in 2001.

Mortgage buyer, Freddie Mac, reported the average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. is 6.7%.