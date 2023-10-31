PEM hazing investigation heads to attorney’s office for charging decision

(ABC 6 News) – Plainview police chief Jason Timm said the department’s investigation into alleged hazing at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools wrapped up, and the case went to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The attorney’s office will review the investigation and determine whether any criminal charges are handed out.

According to Timm, the Wabasha County Attorney does not have an estimated timeline for that decision.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville school superintendent Darrin Strosahl made the following statement Tuesday:

“I was not aware of that as Law Enforcement has their own process that is independent of the school district process. We have cooperated with their process and appreciate their work. As always, we expect and appreciate police assistance in continuing to provide a safe and secure community.

I’m sure they will review the investigation report and then determine if charges are properly warranted, as they do with all investigations.

As a school district we felt the behaviors were inappropriate and we took corrective action because student and staff safety is our highest priority.”

Strosahl has repeatedly failed to detail what corrective action the school took in response to the incidents homecoming weekend.