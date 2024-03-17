Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

(ABC 6 News) – A pedestrian in Winona County was injured after being struck by a car.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The crash report states 39-year-old Christopher Cessna of Winona was driving along MN Highway 43, when he collided with a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old Lisa Hamilton Clark of Gilbert, AZ, was taken to Winona Heath with non-life threatening injuries.

Winona Police Department and Winona Area Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.