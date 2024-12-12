Peak energy alert issued for Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are issuing a peak energy alert beginning Thursday, December 13 at approximately 7:00 a.m. due to the forecasted extreme temperatures.

A news release says members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by:

Setting their heating systems to at least 68 o , lower if no one is home.

, lower if no one is home. Closing window coverings to help keep heat inside the building.

Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the day

Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook

Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Postponing charging your electric vehicle.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.

MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa.

People’s Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona counties.