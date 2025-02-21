Peak energy alert issued for Friday morning by Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative have announced they are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning.

The alert begins at approximately 7 a.m. and is anticipated to last until 11 a.m. due to forecasted cold and high demand.

Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by:

  • Setting their heating systems to at least 68o, lower if no one is home.
  • Closing window coverings to help keep heat inside the building.
  • Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the day
  • Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
  • Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
  • Postponing charging your electric vehicle.