Peak energy alert issued for Friday morning by Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative
(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative have announced they are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning.
The alert begins at approximately 7 a.m. and is anticipated to last until 11 a.m. due to forecasted cold and high demand.
Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by:
- Setting their heating systems to at least 68o, lower if no one is home.
- Closing window coverings to help keep heat inside the building.
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the day
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
- Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
- Postponing charging your electric vehicle.