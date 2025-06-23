Peak Energy Alert issued, customers urged to reduce usage
(ABC 6 News) – A peak energy alert from Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative will start at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Customers are urged to reduce usage as they are able due to continued high demand on the regional electrical grid. Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 23.
Members can conserve electricity during these alerts by:
- Setting cooling systems to 78 degrees or higher if no one is home
- Closing window coverings to keep heat inside building
- Running dishwashers or laundry machines later in the day
- Use a microwave instead of an oven to cook
- Refrain from using televisions or videogame consoles
- Postpone charging electric vehicles