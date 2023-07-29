Peace Plaza filled with “Festival of Colors” Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, Rochester’s Peace Plaza was filled with colors, and many people learned about the different cultures that exist in the area.

The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota is celebrating its annual “Festival of Colors”.

The organization is inviting people to bring the whole family out to the event to learn more.

Though the festival originally comes from a Hindu holiday known as Holi, it is all about togetherness between all types of people.

The event started at 3:30 p.m. with a 5k run from Soldier’s Field Park and it will continue until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There are also numerous vendors selling food, jewelry, clothes, and more.

Kids in the community are also invited to try out the face painting and dancing that is provided.

Around 6:30 p.m. there will be the “flash dance of colors”.