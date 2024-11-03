PCHS raises over $80,000 at Fall Fundraiser

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — On Nov. 1, Paws and Claws Humane Society held their 35th annual Fall Fundraiser, where they raised over $80,000.

The fundraiser goes to support the shelter’s operations, and featured auction prizes like a day at the beach, baked goods and REO Speedwagon tickets.

In a statement to ABC 6 NEWS, PCHS called this year’s fundraiser “the best year yet.”