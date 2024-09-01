Pay it Forward Car Show returns for second year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Pay it Forward Car Show returned to Austin at Lafayette Park on Saturday.

Over two hundred cars participated in the competition, with all proceeds going towards helping Pay it Forward continue its work in the community.

“It could be your neighbor, it could be someone that’s just going through a loss or a hard time, and they’ve been just going through a hard couple of months, we just want to help lift them up,” Morgan Converse, Pay it Forward volunteer, said.

The non-profit does several projects throughout the year, but its biggest project is its bathroom remodel project for someone who is nominated by the Mower County Community each year.

Joel Henricks was chosen for the renovation in 2023, and the team surprised him with an entire house remodel.

His home was built in 1937, and was having issues with the gas and water leaks, electrical issues and more.

After a ten day renovation by the Pay it Forward team, he is living in a completely different home, which he said was a dream come true.

“I look so much more forward to coming home after work everyday, to this house than I did before, and I lived in it for near 26 years.”

Nearly a year and a half later, Henricks said he is still extremely grateful and is now giving back to the team that helped him — by giving weekly donations and spreading the word about the company.

