Paws and Claws Valentine’s Day cat special

(ABC 6 News) – Love is in the air this time of year, and if you are looking for love, who said that is has to be with a person?

Paws and Claws Humane Society is holding a Valentine’s Day cat special, which runs from now through February 14th! This special includes being able to adopt a cat at normal price, while also being able to adopt a second cat for free!

Paws and Claws currently has around 140 cats in their facility. Tanya Johnson, shelter director at Paws and Claws, says the number of cats they are currently caring for exceed the typical number of cats they have this time of year.

“Normally we’d be gearing up for kitten season, which gets to be a lot of kittens, but right now, we are so full we hope to get our numbers down so we can help more in need when kittens are born.”

In fact, there are roughly 38 kittens in just one of their rooms, specifically designated for younger cats. There are a variety of cats at Paws and Claws, young and old, black, white, grey, orange and more. These cats are all eagerly awaiting a new forever home.

Specials like these are made possible through donations, but do not happen very often, making this a great time to head to Paws and Claws and adopt two new furry friends.