Paws and Claws rescue dog, Hopper, on the road to recovery after suffering gunshot wound

(ABC 6 News) – An update on Paws and Claws rescue dog Hopper who was treated at Northern Valley Animal Clinic.

Hopper had several serious injuries, including a shattered femur after he was found shot.

Tonight, we heard from the doctor who performed the operation on Hopper.

In addition to that, his foot was degloved.

While there was no way to salvage his leg, the operation was a lifesaving success.

“We don’t want him chewing at his incision either so he’s going to spend about two weeks with one of the plastic e-collars on him, he’s going to continue on some antibiotics for a few days and some pain meds for a number of days, about two weeks of just kind of on leash, under control before he’ll be soon to be adoptable,” veterinarian Dr. Brad Treder said.

Hopper is now staying at Paws and Claws, waiting for a loving family to take care of him.