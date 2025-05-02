Paws and Claws Petwalk takes place this weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s time to grab your fur-buddy for the Paws and Claws Humane Society Petwalk!

The fundraiser will take place at Cooke Park in Rochester with signup starting at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin an hour later.

All walkers who raise at least $100 will be eligible to win prizes while the top adult fundraiser will receive a $250 gift card.

The walk is critical for Paws and Claws as the organization receives no government assistance for the animals it takes in.

If you can’t make it to the walk and still want to donate, you can do so by clicking here.