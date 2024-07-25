Pat and Michael York: A look inside a love story for the ages

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a love story for the ages, and one that many would think can be seen only on the silver screen.

Michael York is a famous film and stage actor while his wife, Pat, is a world renowned photojournalist, author, and artist.

In 2022, the Yorks decided to move to Rochester in order to be closer to the Mayo Clinic, an institution that the Yorks credit with saving Michael’s life because of a rare medical condition.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram had the chance to sit down with Pat on Tuesday, and with Pat’s permission, ABC 6 News now has the chance to share some snippets of the Yorks’ love story that has lasted for 57 years and only continues to grow stronger.