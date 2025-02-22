Passengers file lawsuits against airlines after plane crash in Toronto; investigation continues

(KSTP) — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada posted on social media Friday new images of the in-flight recorders or “black boxes” from the Delta Connection Flight 4819 that crashed, which are being tested at a laboratory in Ottawa.

The plane took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday and later crashed while landing on the runway at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

The 80 passengers and crew onboard were able to get off the plane alive; more than 20 people were treated and have since been released from hospitals with injuries.

At least two passengers, as of Friday afternoon, have filed federal lawsuits seeking damages.

“He was able to force open the cabin door and exit the aircraft — at which point he started to help other individuals off the aircraft,” said Andres Pereira, a plane crash survivor’s lawyer.

Pereira represents Marthinus Lourens, a Texas man who was on board the flight that crashed.

The federal lawsuit filed in US District Court-Northern District of Georgia against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air asks for damages.

“The emotional injury — mental anguish to think you are about to die because there is jet fuel leaking on you — and there is a fire outside the aircraft — very traumatic experience,” Pereira said.

The suit mentions Lourens also suffered significant bodily injuries.

He’s receiving medical care now back in Texas, according to his lawyer.

On Friday, a second lawsuit was filed in federal court in Minnesota on behalf of Hannah Krebs, another passenger, against the airlines.

“The Delta Crash occurred due to the gross negligence and recklessness of the DELTA and/or ENDEAVOR flight crew on Flight 4819,” according to Krebs’ federal lawsuit.

“The Delta and Endeavor families are grateful that all those injured Monday have been released from the hospital, and we extend our thanks to everyone who provided care to them over the past few days,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

On Wednesday, Delta announced they would offer a $30,000 payout to passengers of Endeavor Flight 4819, with “no strings attached” to compensate for Monday’s accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.