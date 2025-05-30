Partial government shutdown looms as majority of Minnesota state budget still has not been passed

(ABC 6 News) — While lawmakers were supposed to have the Minnesota budget finished by May 19, at least two-thirds of the state budget still has not been passed into law.

With a June 30 deadline looming, there is a controversial part of the budget that is holding up negotiations.

It revolves around phasing out adult undocumented immigrants from the state health insurance program.

Most Republicans support that plan while most DFLers oppose it.

Republicans fear if that is a standalone bill, it won’t get the votes to pass because Democrats have a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Because of that, this portion may be among the biggest obstacles to passage of a budget.