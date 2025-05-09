Partial apartment building collapse in Eveleth

(WDIO) — A building has partially collapsed in Eveleth. Crews were called on a partial building collapse on the Essling Apartments at the corner of Jones and Adams Avenue near downtown Eveleth around 11 a.m.

According to bystanders, it appears that the front of the Essling Apartment building let go on Friday morning.

One resident told our reporter on scene that he had been sleeping when he heard pounding on the door. It was the fire department telling residents to grab a few things and get out of the build.

The resident was told they would be put up in a hotel.

No one was injured in the collapse and the building has been evacuated. The area around the three-story building has been closed off and the streets are blocked. The public is asked to stay clear.

Multiple crews were called to the scene. The Northland Fire Wire reports that the Eveleth, Gilbert and Fayal Fire Departments were on the scene, as well as the Eveleth Ambulance. They also report that, according to the Eveleth Chief of Police, five people have been displaced.