Part of West River Parkway and Riverwest Park closed due to flooding

(ABC 6 News) – Flooding concerns on Saturday forced the closure of some parts of West River Parkway and Riverwest Park in Rochester.

Rising waters have forced the closure of West River Parkway between Elton Hills Drive NW and Venice Lane NW. This includes parts of Zumbro Drive NW that intersect with West River Road. Riverwest Park will also be closed.

Crews installed barricades around 8 p.m. on Saturday. They will remain in place until the water has receded and travel is deemed safe again.

Motorists are reminded to not drive past the barricades, as all it takes is six inches of water to stall a vehicle or cause a loss of control.